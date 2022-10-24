Billy Strings
Thanks to Uri Kohen, director of the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, who writes:
On 9 December, Billy Strings will play a sold-out concert in The Academy, Dublin. It is hard to believe that we are going to be lucky enough to see the biggest star of the bluegrass scene of today in such a relatively small venue.
Meanwhile there are people in the bluegrass community that don't like him, simply because he is too popular. Here is a great video about this weird phenomenon of 'hating' Billy Strings. Very well worth a watch.
BIB editor's note: We agree. The video (and the case against hating Billy) is well presented by Marcel Ardans, musician, teacher, and 'bluegrass nerd'.
© Richard Hawkins
