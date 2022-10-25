Billy Strings in Cologne, 5 Dec. 2022
The response to the Billy Strings tour has been absolutely amazing; nearly everywhere seems to be sold out. However I see that there are tickets available in Cologne, Germany. The Ryanair flights are cheap and with suitable date: tickets pretty cheap (30 euros), hotels good value. I’m heading over with Sean McKerr... we weren’t quick enough off the mark for Dublin. You might want to bring this to the attention of any of your friends who missed out in Dublin…. nice city too. I’ll bet the promoters are kicking themselves that they didn’t book bigger venues. Looking forward to a great show.
The Cologne show is at Die Kantine, Neusser Landstrasse 2, 50735 Köln, with a location on Google Maps here.
