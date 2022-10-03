A night to remember
Mother Reilly's, 32 Rathmines Rd Upper, Dublin 6. The BIB can emphatically report that the evening was highly satisfactory and enjoyable to all concerned.
The photo above shows the session in full swing. Back home, Mark (above, in red shirt) plays banjo and sings in the high-energy traditional bluegrass band The Badly Bent, based in Durango, CO.
The home team: Patrick, TJ, Simon, John M., Stephen, John D.
Patrick Simpson of the Bluestack Mountain Boys / Dublin Bluegrass Collective writes:
Great to have you drop in! Fabulous jam, thanks to Mark and Alison for bringing sixteen people to the vibe. We look forward to picking and a-grinnin' soon, again. Cheers to DBC @Mother Reilly's Bar & Restaurant for hosting. We're an open jam session, always looking for fresh talent. Keep it country, don't go changing!
Thanks to Patrick for these photos - more photos and a video of the ensemble powering through 'Salty dog' are on the Bluestack Mountain Boys Facebook. The photo below shows the BIB editor taking an intense interest (but not an active part) as Mark plays his Rich & Taylor banjo - a 'Terry Baucom' model - with John Denby on guitar.
