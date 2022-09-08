The Solemn Old Judge
'Meet the American who founded the Grand Ole Opry: "Remarkable visionary" George D. Hay', an article by Kerry J. Byrne, published last week on the Fox News website. It commemorates George Dewey Hay (right; 1895-1968), creator of the name 'Grand Ole Opry' rather than the show itself, but his enthusiasm for rural music and rural life did much to make the show a national institution. The article includes eleven photos and a brief video. One of the photos shows the Ben Watts statue of Loretta Lynn outside the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN; in the background is Watts's statue of Bill Monroe. The article can also be heard as an eight-minute audio recording.
Labels: Commemoration, Country, History
