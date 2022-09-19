Special Consensus (USA) - a busy schedule for Jan.-Feb. 2023
Following on from the remark in our last post that Greg Blake would be here early in 2023 as a member of the award-winning Special Consensus, the BIB is delighted to see that the band now has a very full schedule for their tour in this island. The Special C., founded in 1975 and going from strength to strength, first came here for a brief tour of four or five shows in 1995, and - thanks to Nigel Martyn and his Old Flattop agency - have since played here more times than any other band from abroad, settling into a biennial schedule of coming over early in the year, and only missing 2021 because of the pandemic. The schedule that the BIB published in May for their 2023 tour has since been much extended and amended, and now (according to the band's online tour schedule) gives a total of seventeen shows in this island, with an interval of four in Britain including the 2023 Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow:
- Wed. 25th Jan.: Black Box, Belfast, 12.00 p.m. (part of Out to Lunch Arts Festival; American Bar, Belfast, 8.00 p.m.
- Thurs. 26th: Court House, Bangor, Co. Down, 8.00 p.m.
- Fri. 27th: Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, Limavady, Co. Londonderry, 8.00 p.m.
- Sat. 28th: Marketplace Theatre, Armagh city, 8.00 p.m.
- Fri. 3rd Feb.: Colfers Pub, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. Wexford, 9.00 p.m.
- Sat. 4th: Raheen House Hotel, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 9.00 p.m.
- Sun. 5th: Campbell's Tavern, Headford, Co. Galway, 4.00 p.m.
- Mon. 6th: Kilworth Community Hall, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.
- Tues. 7th: Bob's Bar, Durrow, Co. Laois, 8.00 p.m.
- Wed. 8th: Hawk's Well Theatre, Sligo town, 8.00 p.m.
- Thurs. 9th: Beehive Bar, Ardara, Co. Donegal, 8.00 p.m.
- Fri. 10th: Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, 8.00 p.m.
- Sat. 11th: Séamus Ennis Arts Centre & Café, Naul, Co. Dublin, 8.00 p.m.
- Sun. 12th: Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin, 8.00 p.m.
- Mon. 13th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, 8.00 p.m.
- Tues. 14th: Corner House, Lurgan, Co. Armagh, 8.00 p.m.
