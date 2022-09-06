Shane Hennessy at the Station Inn tonight
Shane Hennessy for his latest e-newsletter, sent in the fifth week of his current US tour, and just before he is due to play (together with some special guests) at the world-famous Station Inn, the premier venue for live music - especially bluegrass - in Nashville, TN. His remaining US dates, up to 18 Sept., include the equally famous Walnut Valley Festival at Winfield, KS. The newsletter includes photos from the tour - one is the shot above, showing Shane with Galway's We Banjo 3 at the Kansas City Irish Fest. The image below gives the dates for his October tour in Germany. The final photo in the newsletter may stir memories of Jimmy Martin's 'Guitar picking president'.
