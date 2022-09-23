Riley Baugus in Britain, 15-25 Nov. 2022
FOAOTMAD news blog, organ of the UK's national association for American old-time music and dance, for the news that Riley Baugus, who last toured here (much too briefly) three years ago, will be playing nine shows in Britain in the second half of November. Unfortunately, neither on FOAOTMAD's news item nor on his own calendar is there any indication of dates in Ireland; but if you're likely to be in Britain at that time, the full schedule is given by FOAOTMAD.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Britain, Old-time, Tours, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home