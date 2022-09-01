01 September 2022

Quote of the month

To be exact, Clifton Hicks said this on 20 June 2018 in his YouTube video 'Playing in bands vs solo: Banjo Q&A', at about 4:00:

It's hard to find somebody - even in this great wide world that we live in nowadays - it's still hard to find somebody who is not only a good musician - they have to be a good musician; they have to be interested in the same music that we are; AND they have to be not crazy.

And again, nearly five minutes later:

It's hard to find people who are talented enough; who are interested in the same material you are; and who are not crazy.

© Richard Hawkins

Labels: ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 8:00 am   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home