Professional development courses for musicians
Music Network presents three new online series of 'Taking charge of your performance career', its professional development training programme for professional musicians in Ireland. The three series are:
- Making music accessible for children with special educational needs (four Zoom workshops, 22 and 29 Oct.);
- Taking charge of your performance career: Inside the creative process (six Zoom sessions, 14-29 Nov.);
- Taking charge of your performance career: Developing essential skills (three-part Zoom series on developing resilience, networking skills, and stage presence (12-14 Dec.),
