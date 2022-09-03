03 September 2022

Pat Kelleher's 'Fall in Carolina' tour, 4-27 Sept. 2022

Thanks (and envy) to Pat Kelleher (right) of Dripsey, Co. Cork, one of the world's leading exponents of the long-neck 5-string banjo, for the news that he is in North Carolina for the month of September, and will be playing a list of select engagements, beginning tomorrow (4 Sept.). Pat's schedule is as follows:
  • Sun. 4th: Happy Valley Fiddlers Convention, Lenoir, NC
  • Thurs. 8th: Black Mountain Kitchen & Ale House, Black Mountain, NC (Guesting with The Big Deal Band)
  • Fri. 9th: Private house concert, Lenoir, NC
  • Sat. 10th: Mount Airy Merry Go Round, Mount Airy, NC
  • Sun. 11th: Music In The Valle, Valle Crusis, NC
  • Sun. 11th: Lost Province Brewing Co, Boone, NC
  • Tues. 13th: Private house concert, Brevard, NC
  • Thurs. 15th: Hub Station, Hudson. NC
  • Sat. 17th: Asheville Guitar Bar, Asheville, NC
  • Sun. 18h: Liquid Roots Brewing Project, Lenoir, NC
  • Tues. 27th: R.A. Fountain General Store, Fountain, NC
Pat can be contacted through his Long Neck Music website, his Facebook, and e-mail, while his music can be heard on his Youtube Channel - this includes over a hundred episodes (each ninety minutes to two hours long) of Pat's 'From Our Living Room To Yours' video series, delivered on live stream during the pandemic. An audio sample of Pat's songwriting is his philosophical 'Moving on' on SoundCloud.
