Pat Kelleher's 'Fall in Carolina' tour, 4-27 Sept. 2022
Pat Kelleher (right) of Dripsey, Co. Cork, one of the world's leading exponents of the long-neck 5-string banjo, for the news that he is in North Carolina for the month of September, and will be playing a list of select engagements, beginning tomorrow (4 Sept.). Pat's schedule is as follows:
- Sun. 4th: Happy Valley Fiddlers Convention, Lenoir, NC
- Thurs. 8th: Black Mountain Kitchen & Ale House, Black Mountain, NC (Guesting with The Big Deal Band)
- Fri. 9th: Private house concert, Lenoir, NC
- Sat. 10th: Mount Airy Merry Go Round, Mount Airy, NC
- Sun. 11th: Music In The Valle, Valle Crusis, NC
- Sun. 11th: Lost Province Brewing Co, Boone, NC
- Tues. 13th: Private house concert, Brevard, NC
- Thurs. 15th: Hub Station, Hudson. NC
- Sat. 17th: Asheville Guitar Bar, Asheville, NC
- Sun. 18h: Liquid Roots Brewing Project, Lenoir, NC
- Tues. 27th: R.A. Fountain General Store, Fountain, NC
