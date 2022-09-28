'Old train' rolling out of Newmarket, Co. Cork
Thanks to César Benzoni for this memory of the 'Evening of Bluegrass Music' concert, held on Friday 9 Sept. in the McAuliffe Heritage Centre/ Cultúrlann MacAmhlaoibh, Church St., Newmarket, Co. Cork. The lineup included Owen Schinkel and Kylie Kay Anderson of Long Way Home, Kevin and Geraldine Gill of the Prairie Jaywalkers, and César himself. The video, shot with a stationary camera set up by César, shows them combining (l-r: Kevin, César, Kylie Kay, Geraldine, Owen) in a fine performance of 'Old train'.
César, based in Galway, operates the Yodel Studio for audio and video recording, mixing, and mastering, and plays in several combinations and musical genres. His YouTube channel has many videos of performance, instruction and advice, instrument reviews, and more.
The song 'Old train', written by Herb and Nikki Pedersen, was first recorded by the Seldom Scene (1974), and next by the Tony Rice Unit on the classic Manzanita album (1979).
