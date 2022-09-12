Nu-Blu present more from Ireland
6 Sept. the BIB reported on the US contemporary bluegrass band Nu-Blu and their 'Ireland along the way' tour, which began this past weekend. Nu-Blu now announce that this week's half-hour episode of 'Bluegrass Ridge', the weekly TV series which they host, will present more on-location features from Ireland, plus the second half of an interview with Ronnie Norton (right), host of 'Bluegrass and beyond' on Bluegrass Country Radio. Details of the band's tour schedule in Ireland, and locations of the venues where they may be playing, are apparently reserved for those who are on the tour.
© Richard Hawkins
