New season of Ken Perlman 'Clawhammer Clinics', Oct. 2022
Ken Perlman, master of 'melodic claw-hammer' banjo, announces that the first online live instructional banjo workshops in the new season of his 'Clawhammer Clinics for old-time banjo' series will be '"Keith"-picking: adapting the principles of melodic bluegrass to clawhammer' on Mon. 3 Oct.; and 'Movable major & minor chord shapes in double-C / double-D tuning' on Mon. 24 Oct. Each clinic lasts an hour and a half. All Ken's past Clinics (twenty-four of them, at the present count) are available as videos from his website at $25 each, and he can also be contacted for private lessons by Zoom.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Banjo, Instruction, Old-time, Video
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home