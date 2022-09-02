New chapter from Cedar Hill
Cedar Hill, the fine traditional bluegrass band from the Ozark region, have made many friends and fans in Ireland from performances at Omagh and elsewhere. Their latest album, New chapter, was recently released as their first on the Mountain Fever Records label. John Curtis Goad reviews it in detail on Bluegrass Today, with a playlist giving samples of all eleven tracks, and sums up: 'an extremely strong album that fits right into today’s popular country-tinged traditional bluegrass sound, featuring fine musicians who certainly know what they’re doing'. One-minute excerpts of all tracks can also be heard on the band's website.
The BIB has already reported on singles from the album: 'How deep is the lonesome', 'The art of love', and 'Smilin''. Other artists on the Mountain Fever label include Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, whose new album In dreams I go back is released today (see the BIB for 24 Aug.).
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Record companies, Recordings, Reviews, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home