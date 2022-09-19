More news of past visitors
Greg Blake', writes John Lawless on Bluegrass Today, 'has certainly got to be in the running for busiest man in bluegrass for 2022.' Greg and his Kansas City band Hometown have just released their recording of the John Starling song 'Gardens and memories', which can be heard on Bluegrass Today and on YouTube.
The photo above shows Hometown - (l-r) Brian McCarty, Greg, Todd Davis, and Grant Cochran. We expect to see Greg (who has toured Ireland several times as solo artist, bandleader, and guitarist/ lead singer with Jeff Scroggins & Colorado) back here in four months' time with the Special Consensus.
*Some nice photos of Seth Mulder & Midnight Run are among those taken by Laura Tate at the recent Camp Springs Bluegrass Festival, featured by Sandy Hatley on Bluegrass Today; and many photos of Laurie Lewis, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, and the Gibson Brothers, taken by Frank Baker at the 2022 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival, are also on Bluegrass Today..
*Jason Carter, who first played in Ireland not all that long after he became fiddle player for Del McCoury, has just released the single 'King of the Hill' from his coming album Lowdown hoedown, also featured on Bluegrass Today.
