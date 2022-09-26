Irish talent galore at the 50th Walnut Valley Festival
16 July reported on Irish pickers who would be playing in the USA in the coming months. A fine example of this phenomenon is now on Bluegrass Today, where John Lawless introduces forty photographs taken at the fiftieth Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, Kansas. Lawless writes:
Many folks know of the prestige that attaches to the various instrumental competitions that occur at Walnut Valley, but may not understand that a full-fledged festival of bluegrass and other roots acoustic music is happening at the same time. Put this one on your bucket list.
Immediately following these words is a video showing JigJam leading the audience at a main arena evening concert in 'Will you go, lassie, go?' The video can also be seen on the band's Facebook, where there are other videos from their current USA tour.
Following this, the first of the forty photos shows Galway's We Banjo 3 on stage, seen from the audience. After this photo, the captions identifying the artists shown become few and far between, but we strongly suspect that two of them show Carlow's Shane Hennessy.
© Richard Hawkins
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home