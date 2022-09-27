Irish takeover of bluegrass continues
We Banjo 3, kings of Celtgrass, on the cover of the October 2022 issue of the Bluegrass Standard magazine. The issue is now available but not yet online: this is still IBMA World Of Bluegrass week, and the September issue is what appears on the magazine's website. However, you can see from the October cover image (with London's The Vanguards at the bottom of the page) that the contents include features on the British Bluegrass Music Association, as well as The Foreign Landers.
© Richard Hawkins
