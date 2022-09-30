IBMA awards for 2022 announced
Last night (29 Sept.) the thirty-third annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards were presented at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, NC. The IBMA's press release gives the full list of recipients, including those inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall Of Fame. As usual, the list includes a sizeable proportion of artists who have played in Ireland: Rick Faris as New Artist of the Year, Jason Moore of Sideline as Bass Player of the Year, and Molly Tuttle as Female Vocalist of the Year, to name but three. Photos from the awards show and other WOB events yesterday can be seen on Bluegrass Today.
It's worth mentioning that on 9 December the IBMA's Entertainer of the Year, who also sang on the Song of the Year, is scheduled to perform at The Academy in Middle Abbey Street, Dublin.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Awards, IBMA, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home