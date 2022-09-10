Herschel Sizemore, 6 Aug. 1935-9 Sept. 2022
Herschel Sizemore playing 'Rebecca' in the lobby of the Renaissance Hotel, Nashville, TN, during IBMA's World of Bluegrass 2006 (photo: Carol Hawkins)
The BIB learns with regret of the death yesterday morning of master mandolinist Herschel Sizemore at the age of 87. Another veteran of the generation who played bluegrass music before it was given that name, he was inspired as a child by the playing of Bill Monroe, and as a professional served his time in many leading bands - Jimmy Martin & the Sunny Mountain Boys, Lester Flatt & the Nashville Grass, Del McCoury & the Dixie Pals, among others. His compositions included the classic 'Rebecca'. (In 2011 Chris Stuart discussed on Bluegrass Today the processes that lead to the creation of such classics.) Richard Thompson's exemplary obituary on Bluegrass Today includes a discography and eight videos, with bluegrass music of a very high quality.
