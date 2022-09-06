Colton Crawford of the Dead South on Deering Live
Deering Live last Thursday was Colton Crawford, banjo player in the Dead South (also on Facebook). The Canadian roots-music four-piece is described as a 'rock band without a drummer, a bluegrass band without a fiddler'; as a string band with mandolin, banjo, guitar, and cello (worn on a sling, somewhat like a bass guitar), they have a strong appeal for young audiences who don't follow bluegrass or old-time music.
Colton Crawford plays both clawhammer and three-finger style, using a Deering Vega Little Wonder and Saratoga Star as his main instruments. Thursday night's interview can be seen on Deering Live and YouTube; the first piece played is a Crawford composition, using clawhammer technique in 6/8 time.
