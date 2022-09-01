Colm Toner
With great regret, the BIB learns from Niall Toner that his brother Colm died earlier today at the age of 75, after suffering a stroke during the past weekend.
Colm has a deserved place among the pioneers of performing American folk, traditional, and old-time music in Ireland, as he and Niall, together with the late Chris Twomey of Cork, founded in 1968 the Lee Valley String Band, which was to become Ireland's longest-lived bluegrass/ old-time group. Our deepest condolences go to Colm's widow Siobhan, to his brother Niall and sister Maeve, and to all their family.
© Richard Hawkins
