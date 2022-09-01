01 September 2022

Colm Toner

Colm (left) and Niall Toner in the Roadside Tavern, Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare, during the Second Irish Old Time Appalachian Music Gathering, 23 Feb. 2019

With great regret, the BIB learns from Niall Toner that his brother Colm died earlier today at the age of 75, after suffering a stroke during the past weekend.

Colm has a deserved place among the pioneers of performing American folk, traditional, and old-time music in Ireland, as he and Niall, together with the late Chris Twomey of Cork, founded in 1968 the Lee Valley String Band, which was to become Ireland's longest-lived bluegrass/ old-time group. Our deepest condolences go to Colm's widow Siobhan, to his brother Niall and sister Maeve, and to all their family.

