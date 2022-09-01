Bluegrass in Newmarket, Co. Cork, 9 Sept. 2022
Owen Schinkel of Long Way Home for this news and poster image:
Just wanted to let you know about a combined bluegrass gig that is scheduled to happen on Friday the 9th this month. Perhaps this is of interest to bluegrassers in the greater Munster region.
The poster has all the info. We're also exploring the option of seeing if there's a possibility for a little jam session after the concert somewhere in the town.
As the concert will combine the talents of Long Way Home, Kevin & Geraldine Gill, and César Benzoni, it should be a powerful evening with memorable jamming.
