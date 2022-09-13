Can't you hear me callin': the life of Bill Monroe, Father of BluegrassWe celebrate Bill as the 'Father of Bluegrass', probably the only individual yet to create a distinctive genre of popular music; as a powerfully innovative virtuoso mandolin player; and as a compelling vocalist whose melody lines and high harmonies still thrillingly define 'the high, lonesome sound'. But Bill Monroe is also arguably the first great autobiographical singer-songwriter in country music history [...]

