Bill Monroe, born 13 Sept. 1911
Richard D. Smith, author of Can't you hear me callin': the life of Bill Monroe, Father of Bluegrass (New York, 2000), writes:
We celebrate Bill as the 'Father of Bluegrass', probably the only individual yet to create a distinctive genre of popular music; as a powerfully innovative virtuoso mandolin player; and as a compelling vocalist whose melody lines and high harmonies still thrillingly define 'the high, lonesome sound'. But Bill Monroe is also arguably the first great autobiographical singer-songwriter in country music history [...]
... and goes on to substantiate his case on Bluegrass Today.
