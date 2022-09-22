Bil VornDick commemorated in Nashville
14 July Richard Thompson's obituary of Bil VornDick (right), the legendary Grammy-award-winning producer, recording engineer, songwriter, and musician, who died on 5 July at the age of 72.
Sandy Hatley has now reported for Bluegrass Today on the ceremony celebrating Bil VornDick's life which was held at the Ocean Way Studio in Nashville, TN, two days ago (20 Seot.). Tributes in speech and music during the occasion included contributions from Béla Fleck, Jerry Douglas, Craig Duncan, and Edgar Meyer, and clearly show why Bil VornDick was held in such high regard.
Jerry Douglas also makes a substantial contribution to the obituary of Bil VornDick that appears in the Sept. 2022 issue of Bluegrass Unlimited magazine.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Commemoration, Tributes
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home