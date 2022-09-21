Banjo All Stars trading cards - second series to be voted for
21 Jan.) - it seems a lot longer, but much has happened in the world since then - the BIB relayed the news from Bluegrass Today of Colyn Brown, his Bluegrass Trading Company, and the first series of Banjo All Stars trading cards, showing forty prominent bluegrass banjo players as represented in newly commissioned artwork. A new series is now in preparation, to include over sixty players; nominations are flooding in, and the issue is planned for spring 2023. Full details are on the Bluegrass Trading Company website and John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today.
Dublin's Georgina Flood is contributing her artwork to the project, including the portrait above of a young Carl Jackson - see the notes on the Bluegrass Trading Company Facebook. The BIB is pleased to note a nice portrait of Greg Cahill, leader of the Special Consensus, painted by Anna Magruder of Portland, OR.
© Richard Hawkins
