Norwegian band Buster Sledge playing at Trafaria

(photo: Maria Lazaro)

View from the main stage at an evening concert (photo: Felipe Lima)

Andre (banjo) with his band Stonebones & Bad Spaghetti

(photo: Maria Lazaro)

Thanks to, the moving spirit of bluegrass in Portugal, for his report on the successful holding of Portugal's first ever international bluegrass festival - Trafaria Bluegrass - Festival by the River . Theevent was held on 9-11 September in the small fishing village of Trafaria on the south bank of the Tagus, close to the river mouth and Lisbon.As reported on the BIB on 26 July , the lineup comprised Rawhide (BE), the Often Herd (GB), the Original Five (SE), Buster Sledge (N), and the home team,. Each band played twice on the weekend: once on the main stage in the village square, and again on one of the five side stages in other locations. Photos of the programme are shown on the festival Facebook . Five instrument workshops (guitar, mandolin, dobro, banjo, fiddle) were also held on Saturday and Sunday mornings, and Andre writes: 'Jams were encouraged as a lively and vibrant part of the festival.'A subsidiary programme was also developed to show Trafaria, its surroundings, and its people to vistors, including storytelling for children, walks around the village, archeological tours, active aging and intergenerational interaction encounters, and recycling workshops.Presentations and speeches were made by the president of the organising team, Recreios Desportivos da Trafaria,; the artistic director,; and the mayors of Almada city council () and Trafaria parish council (). Andre writes:: Why does it not surprise us that Rawhide took part in forging a new musical genre, 'Fadograss', together with the Portuguese singer© Richard Hawkins

Labels: EBMA, Europe, Festivals, Fusions, Visiting bands