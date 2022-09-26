A great night at the Dublin Sunday jam - and another on the way
Bluestack Mountain Boys / Dublin Bluegrass Collective for this news and photo from another good time last night at the weekly Dublin bluegrass jam session in Mother Reilly's, 32 Rathmines Road Upper, Dublin 6:
We really enjoyed Hubert Murray and David Hawkins joining us last night from the Midlands, The jam was mighty! Thanks to all who make it so good.
Great to hear that we will be having Mark Epstein [see the BIB for 8 Sept.] join us for a pick on his banjo next Sun. (2 Oct.). Thank you for letting me know. It really is quite fun and we really appreciate Mother Reilly's Bar & Restaurant for hosting and all the regulars and those who came out especially to hear us. Keep it country! Don't go changing!
