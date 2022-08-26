'What a difference a day makes' from the Gibson Brothers
Gibson Brothers will be glad to know that 'What a difference a day makes', the first single released on their own label, Bull Run Records, was released on 29 July and can be heard and bought on Bandcamp and other platforms. It's a solidly bluegrass song, delivered with the precision and intensity the Gibsons have always displayed, and comes from a forthcoming album, produced by Jerry Douglas, which they began preparing at the start of the pandemic. More details on what the Gibson Brothers are currently up to are on their latest e-newsletter.
© Richard Hawkins
