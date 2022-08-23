Sacred Harp in Cork this coming weekend
Cork Sacred Harp association, who sing every Thursday from 7.00 to 9.00 p.m. in the Unitarian Church, Prince's St., Cork city, will hold their Double Half Day Singing this coming weekend (Sat. 27 Aug.-Sun. 28 Aug.). Anyone who wishes to take part should complete the registration form, which is primarily concerned with precautions against the spread of Covid. The form can also be seen on the group's Facebook page.
Other Sacred Harp groups in this island appear to be relatively quiescent, but anyone interested in singing Sacred Harp in Dublin, Belfast, or Galway should check the links in the 'Sacred Harp' section of the BIB sidebar.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Sacred Harp, Sessions
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home