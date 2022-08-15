'Rainy Sunday sessions' of fiddle music, from the McKernans
The BIB editor writes:
Many thanks to our friends in Australia, the McKernan family, whose 'browngrass' music has often been featured on the BIB in the past - and particularly to Joe McKernan, who sends this link to the one-minute video seen above, in which his son Donald introduces a new series of videos on the YouTube channel of the Bruderhof religious community to which the McKernans belong. The notes under the introductory video describe the original 'Rainy Sunday' on which the family began their music sessions. The series comprises all-instrumental recordings of fiddle tunes, which (as the notes state)
... spring from Appalachian, Cajun, and Celtic roots, including several 17th century Irish compositions from the blind harpist Turlough O’Carolan. May they lift your spirits, as they did ours, on that ‘Rainy Sunday’. We will be posting them here over the next few weeks.
