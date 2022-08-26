26 August 2022

Quote of the month

I’ve noticed that bluegrass has gone to this place where the traditional side is sort of stuck singing songs about how everything use to be and the progressive side is so far in left field that, while extremely technically impressive, it doesn’t have that ‘everybody can play it’ appeal anymore.

Jeff Kennedy, musician and operator of Mother Mountain Records in western Virginia, quoted on Bluegrass Today. The image above is from the Mother Mountain Facebook.

