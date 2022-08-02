NTB, M&M, and RRB at Howth Roots & Blues Festival, 5-7 Aug. 2022
Niall Toner for the news that the Niall Toner Band will be performing at the 2022 Howth Roots & Blues Festival this coming weekend (Fri. 5th-Sun. 7th Aug.). The NTB are scheduled to appear on the Smokin' Stage at McNeill's of Howth, 19 Main St., Howth village, at 5.00 p.m. on Saturday. The band will be in the same configuration as for this spring's Kilkenny Roots Festival: Niall (guitar, mandolin, vocals), Dick Gladney (bass), Paddy Cummins (mandolin, vocals), and Lily Sheehan (guitar, vocals), with Andrea Booth (ukulele, vocals). 'Plus,' as Niall says, 'well, you just never know!'
Also among the thirty-plus bands on the programme are Mules & Men (playing on the Garden Stage, Harbour Bar, at 8.00 p.m. on Friday) and the Rye River Band (on the Tramline Stage at the Summit Inn at 3.00 p.m. on Saturday). The full lineup and programme are on the festival website.
