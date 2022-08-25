25 August 2022

North Wales Picking Weekend, 15-18 Sept. 2022

For anyone in Ireland who's keen to get abroad and do some picking, the FOAOTMAD news blog has what may be an easy solution: the Just Pickin Wales organisation presents a North Wales Picking Weekend on 15-18 Sept. on the premises of the Pet Rescue Association at Llewerllyd Farm, Dyserth, Denbighshire, North Wales, LL18 6BP. This is about 3 km from the centre of Rhyl, which is on the main road and railway line along the North Wales coast. The organisers provide two marquees, one of them dedicated to old-time music.

