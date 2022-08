Three of the bands from abroad who played at this year's Westport and Omagh bluegrass festivals have since been featured on our distinguished contemporary Bluegrass Today ; two of them, who were both on the Saturday night concert at Westport, are also signed with's Dark Shadow Recording label. The Colorado trio Stillhouse Junkies have released a new single from their forthcoming album(cover image, above): it is a cover of the 1977song 'Never going back again'. Details are in John Lawless's article on Bluegrass Today , where the song (also on YouTube ) can be heard.Dark Shadow announced last week that Chicago's Henhouse Prowlers have signed with the label. From John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today , it seems a very congenial partnership for both label and band, and a new album by the Prowlers is expected in the near future. The feature includes a half-hour video (also on YouTube ) of a set the Prowlers recorded two years ago formagazine, in which they talk about their experiences as bluegrass ambassadors.The multinational Fountaineers , who formed and are based in Glasgow, played at Bluegrass Omagh 2022 in May. A week ago (11 Aug.) Bluegrass Today carried an interview byin his 'Bluegrass beyond borders' series with the Fountaineers' Australian fiddler, who has a good explanation of why bluegrass appeals to people. The interview includes two videos.© Richard Hawkins

