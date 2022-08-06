News about the Special C.
Compass Records present in their latest e-newsletter artists on their roster who are nominated for the 2022 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards, and at the head of the list are our old friends the Special Consensus, The band are nominated for Collaborative Recording Event of the Year for their 'Blackbird', with guests Dale Ann Bradley and Amanda Smith (vocals), Alison Brown (producer, banjo), and Rob Ickes (dobro). The song can be heard on the YouTube video above, and through a link on the Compass e-newsletter; see also Bluegrass Today for 22 Mar. 2022.
The Special C.'s guitarist and lead singer Greg Blake (photo below) is separately nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year; this is also celebrated by Turnberry Records, for whom he records as a solo artist. The official video of his 'I'll be lovin' you' can be heard on the Turnberry press release and also on YouTube. All nominations for this year's IBMA Music Awards are on this IBMA press release, in addition to the releases for the 2022 inductees to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Distinguished Achievement Awards.
Some nice photos of Special C. members on or off stage at recent festivals in the USA can be seen on Bluegrass Today, taken by Bill Warren and Jeromie Stephens. We can expect to see the band over here between 25 Jan. and 13 Feb. 2023.
