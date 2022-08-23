More Ulster dates for Block-O'Kane tour, Oct. 2022
A week ago the BIB gave dates for a forthcoming tour by Ron Block (5-string banjo) and Damien O'Kane (tenor banjo) in support of their second collaboration on record, the album Banjophonics. The schedule we presented gave the dates that were then shown on Damien O'Kane's website. The Moving On Music agency has since announced three further dates in Northern Ireland, together with the news that the tour will be by a four-piece band: Ron (banjo, guitar, vocals), Damien (tenor banjo, tenor guitar, vocals), Duncan Lyall (double bass, moog), and Stevie Byrnes (guitar, stomp). The augmented schedule now reads:
Damien O'Kane and Ron Block with Aoife Scott
Thurs. 13th Oct.: Glórach Theatre, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick
Fri. 14th: Monroes Live, Galway city
Sat. 15th: Seamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co. Dublin
Sun. 16th: Hawk’s Well Theatre, Sligo town (two afternoon 'Banjo babies' shows and evening concert)
Damien O'Kane and Ron Block with Michael McGoldrick
Thurs. 20th: Dún Uladh, Omagh, Co. Tyrone
Fri. 21st: Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart, Co. Londonderry
Sat. 22nd: Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin, Derry city
Sun. 23rd: The Duncairn, Belfast
Links for online booking of the new NI shows are given in the Duncairn link.
Richard Hawkins
