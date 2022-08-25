25 August 2022

Latest news from We Banjo 3

The latest newsletter from Galway's We Banjo 3 (above), masters of Celtgrass, includes a link to a 30-second trailer for their latest album, Open the road; a further link to their performance on stage at MerleFest of 'Dawn breaks' from their 2018 album Haven, which went to the top of the Billboard bluegrass chart; a report on Fergal Scahill's project to record a fiddle tune a day for a whole year; and more. Subscribe to the band's newsletter for further information and tour dates.

