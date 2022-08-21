JigJam and Navá in Tradfest Temple Bar 2023
TradFest Temple Bar announce that tickets are now on sale (exclusively to subscribers to the TradFest newsletter, at present) for next year's event, which will be held on the five days Wed. 25 Jan.-Sun. 29 Jan. 2023. An ample preliminary list of the artists featured is on the newsletter and on the TradFest website, and more will be announced as they are added.
Members of the Irish bluegrass scene taking part in the lineup include JigJam, playing in the Grand Social at 8.00 p.m. on Thurs. 26 Jan.; and Paddy Kiernan and Niall Hughes, who form half of Navá. Navá will be in concert in the Castle Hall, Dublin Castle, on Sun. 29 Jan.; doors open at 6.30 p.m. and the show starts at 7.00 p.m.
Jigjam now consists of Jamie McKeogh (lead vocal, guitar), Daithi Melia (5-string banjo, dobro), Gavin Strappe (mandolin, tenor banjo), and Glaswegians Calum Morrison (bass) and Danny Hunter (fiddle).
