Full lineup for Dunmore East 2022, 26-28 Aug.
Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival at Dunmore East, Co. Waterford, for the poster image (right) giving the complete lineup for this year's 27th edition of the Festival, which will be held on the three days Fri. 26-Sun. 28 Aug., with no admission charges.
As shown on the poster, the festival will present a total of eleven acts: the Blueberry Pickers, Shane Hennessy, Woodbine (with Gerry Madden), Prison Love, the Backyard Band, the Blue Light Smugglers, Kiss My Grass, Pilgrim St, Long Way Home, Whistle, and the Mons Wheeler Band. A schedule of appearances and venues will follow in due course.
