Fine times in Rathmines!
Bluestack Mountain Boys / Dublin Bluegrass Collective for this news and photos from a specially good time last night at the weekly Dublin bluegrass jam session in Mother Reilly's, 32 Rathmines Road Upper, Dublin 6:
Craig High of Boxcar Preachers, Texas, USA, turned up tonight with his fabulous outfit. I've encouraged him to hit the cymbal, and his washboard pickin' was immaculate! A pleasure to have him with us. The Bluestack Mountains came up in discussion and it looks like a reunion with Luke n' Lily. Simon and John, TJ and Craig. Live Bluegrass music in the Beer Garden. Lovely people, great Sunday nights 7.00-11.00 p.m., Ma Reilly's. Lovely to see such crowd affections. Bananas!
BIB editor's note: The Boxcar Preachers played at the Dunmore East Bluegrass Festivals of 2007 and 2014, when an enduring connection with the Dublin scene was born.
