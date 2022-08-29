Europe represented in IBMA's 2023 LBG class
John Lawless reports on Bluegrass Today that the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) has announced the names of those who will form its 2023 Leadership Bluegrass class. The list includes Christopher Howard-Williams (above left), organiser of the Bluegrass in La Roche festival in France, and Guido de Groot (above right), organiser of the Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival in the Netherlands. Christopher and Guido are the only two on the list who are based outside the United States; Kristy Cox from Australia, who toured Ireland in 2019 (thanks to mygrassisblue.com), has since moved to the USA and her address appears as Hendersonville, TN.
© Richard Hawkins
