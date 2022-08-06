06 August 2022

Editorial hiatus, 7-13 Aug. 2022

The BIB editor will be out of the editorial chair for a week, starting on Sunday 7 August; so please keep sending in news, but don't expect it to appear before Saturday 13 August at the earliest.

Labels:

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 9:15 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home