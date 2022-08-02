Dick Smith, 1943-2022
6 June 2021). The band - Mike O'Reilly (guitar, lead vocals), Dick Smith (banjo, mandolin, harmony vocals), Ernie Sykes (bass, vocals), and Ray Legere (fiddle) - played ten shows here (three of them in Northern Ireland) from 2 to 11 May 2005 inclusive, as well as a UK tour.
Richard Thompson has contributed an outstanding biographical tribute to him on Bluegrass Today (BT), which the BIB recommends to all its readers. Dick Smith was an inspiring and influential musician and all-round human being, as can be seen by the testimony of those who knew him. The BT feature also includes a discography, eight videos from YouTube, and six photos, of which the fifth shows the band that toured in Ireland.
