Damien O'Kane and Ron Block in Ireland, Oct. 2022
Ron Block, longtime banjoist with Alison Krauss & Union Station, who was featured on Deering Live on 9 June, has been touring in Britain during the past two months with Damien O'Kane (tenor banjo) in support of their second collaboration on record, the album Banjophonics. The duo performed in Ireland several times in the six months before the onset of the pandemic, and are now scheduled to play a short tour here this coming October. The schedule, as it appears at present (with links for online booking) on Damien O'Kane's website, reads:
Damien O'Kane and Ron Block with Aoife Scott
Thurs. 13 Oct.: Glórach Theatre, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick
Fri. 14 Oct.: Monroes Live, Galway city
Sat. 15 Oct.: Seamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co. Dublin
Sun. 16 Oct.: Hawk’s Well Theatre, Sligo town
Damien O'Kane and Ron Block with Michael McGoldrick
Fri. 21 Oct.: Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart, Co. Londonderry
They will be playing three distinct shows at the Hawk's Well on 16 Oct. - two forty-minute 'Banjo babies' shows, at 1.00 p.m. for children in their first twelve months, and at 2.30 p.m. for those aged thirteen to thirty-six months, each at €10 for parent+baby; and a 'The Nashville connection' concert (with Aoife Scott) at 8.00 p.m., at €20/10.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Banjo, Recordings, Tours, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home