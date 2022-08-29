Annie Keating Band in Ireland, 5-9 Oct. 2022
Arklow Roots Music for the news that Americana artist Annie Keating and her band (right) will be playing at the Whale Theatre ('excellent venue, intimate and roomy!', according to Brendan), Greystones, Co. Wicklow, on Thurs. 6 Oct. at 8.00 p.m. (doors 7.00 p.m.). Tickets are €15.00. The YouTube video of her song 'Marigold' can also be seen on the Whale Theatre website, and her tenth album, Bristol county tides, on which 'Marigold' is recorded, can be heard and bought on Bandcamp.
The Greystones concert is part of a tour of fourteen shows, eight in Britain and six in this island:
- Tues. 4th Oct.: Sunflower Public House, Belfast, 8.00 p.m. (doors 7.30 p.m.), £16.50 (£15.00)
- Wed. 5th: Sea Church, Ballycotton, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m., €15.00
- Thurs. 6th: Whale Theatre, Greystones, Co. Wicklow, 8.00 p.m., €15.00
- Fri. 7th: Séamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co. Dublin, 8.00 p.m.
- Sat. 8th: Balor Arts Centre (with Midnight Preachers), Ballybofey, Co. Donegal, 8.00 p.m.
- Sun. 9th: The Playhouse, Derry city, 8.00 p.m., £18
