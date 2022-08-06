A happy ending at Listowel
Dago Red, for his response to the BIB post of 26 July, 'Bluegrass? Dago Red in Ireland, 29 July-2 Aug. 2022'. James offers an explanation for the description of the band as 'Bluegrass' in advnce publicity by St. John's Theatre & Arts Centre, Listowel, Co. Kerry; adds the welcome news that Dago Red played to a packed house at the Centre and have been invited to return; and ends:
Whatever the type of music that is on offer, bluegrass, blues, folk, opera or ukelele orchestras, I highly recommend the venue, the town and Máire, the artistic director at St. John's, who couldn't have looked after us better if she tried.
The Centre has welcomed numerous acts in bluegrass and related music in the past, and the BIB is grateful for its continued support of live music of all varieties.
