Wernick Method Bluegrass Jam Camp coming to Galway, 4-6 Nov. 2022
Larry Kernagis (right), a fully accredited and highly experienced Wernick Method teacher, will lead a Weekend Bluegrass Jam Camp at the Galway Mechanics Institute, Middle St., Galway H91 XT6P, on the weekend Fri. 4-Sun. 6 Nov. 2022. Larry led a previous Jam Camp in west Cork seven years ago (see the BIB for 26 July 2015 or click on the 'Kernagis' label at the end of this post). This year's Camp would have been held in 2021 if it had not been for the Covid restrictions that were then in place. Larry now (14 July) writes:
By popular request I have located in Galway this time. This camp is intended for players of all levels and all bluegrass instruments interested in learning the finer points of ensemble playing.
registration and a downloadable Camp flyer are here. Recommendations for accommodation will be added shortly. All the bluegrass instruments are welcome, and no previous jamming experience is necessary.
