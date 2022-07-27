Ray Barron of Two Time Polka sends news of the band's forthcoming gigs:

Waterford Spraoi, Waterford city

Fri. 29th July: Bailey’s New Street stage, 8.00–10.00 p.m.

Sat. 30th: O’Connell St. stage, 7.00–8.30 p.m.



Caherciveen Celtic Music Festival, Co. Kerry

Sun. 31st: Open air outside Library, 3.30–5.30 p.m.



Eat & Beats Festival, Killarney, Co. Kerry

Sun. 31st: Old Killarney Inn, Groin, Aghadoe, Co. Kerry, 10.00 p.m.



Thurs. 4th Aug.: Crane Lane Theatre, Phoenix St., Cork city, midnight.



Paulusfeesten, Ostend, Belgium

Thurs. 11th: Paulusplein stage, 10.30 p.m.



Munich, Germany

Thurs. 25th: Killians Bar, Frauenplatz, 9.00 p.m.

Munich Irish Nights Festival

Fri. 26th: Rindermarkt, open air, 8.00 p.m.

Sat. 27th: Rindermarkt, open air, 5.00 p.m.



Our website and facebook page will be updated regularly.. Regards & thanks,

Ray & TTP

