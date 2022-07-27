Two Time Polka gigs, July-Aug. 2022
Ray Barron of Two Time Polka sends news of the band's forthcoming gigs:
Waterford Spraoi, Waterford city
Fri. 29th July: Bailey’s New Street stage, 8.00–10.00 p.m.
Sat. 30th: O’Connell St. stage, 7.00–8.30 p.m.
Caherciveen Celtic Music Festival, Co. Kerry
Sun. 31st: Open air outside Library, 3.30–5.30 p.m.
Eat & Beats Festival, Killarney, Co. Kerry
Sun. 31st: Old Killarney Inn, Groin, Aghadoe, Co. Kerry, 10.00 p.m.
Thurs. 4th Aug.: Crane Lane Theatre, Phoenix St., Cork city, midnight.
Paulusfeesten, Ostend, Belgium
Thurs. 11th: Paulusplein stage, 10.30 p.m.
Munich, Germany
Thurs. 25th: Killians Bar, Frauenplatz, 9.00 p.m.
Munich Irish Nights Festival
Fri. 26th: Rindermarkt, open air, 8.00 p.m.
Sat. 27th: Rindermarkt, open air, 5.00 p.m.
