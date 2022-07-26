Trafaria Bluegrass in Portugal, 9-11 Sept. 2022
21 April the BIB reported that Trafaria Bluegrass, the first international bluegrass festival in Portugal, will be held on the weekend Fri. 9-Sun. 11 Sept. 2022. The venue is the village of Trafaria, near Lisbon and the mouth of the Tagus river. with four international bands and one from Portugal taking part.
Andre Dal Lentilhas, the moving spirit of bluegrass in Portugal, announces the full lineup (see poster image), with Rawhide (BE), the Often Herd (GB), the Original Five (SE), Buster Sledge (N), and the home team, Stonebones & Bad Spaghetti. (Three of these bands have played in Ireland.) Andre points out:
The festival is FREE OF CHARGE but we do need to raise an additional €4,000 to cover expenses. Hopefully, we can count on your support. Please share and contribute any amount to our crowdfunding campaign.
Full details of the lineup and programme, in English and Portuguese, will be on the website very soon. See also John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Europe, Festivals, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home