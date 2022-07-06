Galway's We Banjo 3, kings of Celtgrass, announce that they will be spending this year celebrating their ten years 'with one foot in Irish music and one foot in Americana music', by taking a look back at the band's history. A decisive step was taken in 2012, after they had been performing together for a while, with the release of their debut album Roots of the banjo tree (cover image, right), which won the Irish Times Traditional Irish Album of the Year award.

We Banjo 3 invite us to join them down Memory Lane here with a 45-second snatch of 'Gonna write me a letter', then learn more on their ten-year anniversary site.

© Richard Hawkins

Labels: Anniversary, Bands, Celtgrass